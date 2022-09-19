Pipe Major Chris Pearson has been performing for 10 minutes every day since the Queen's death at locations on the Headland.

For the day of the funeral he played twice at the Heugh Battery Museum watched by a small but appreciative crowd of people.

Reflecting on his final appearance, Chris said: “It’s been an interesting week. It’s mixed emotions for everyone.

Piper Chris Pearson plays for the final time at the Hugh Battery Museum on the Headland on the day of the Queen's state funeral. Picture by FRANK REID

"I’m glad it’s happened. It’s nice that it’s the last day but I wish it could carry on after today.

"But it was for the Queen and today is quite rightly the pinnacle.”

Chris, a proud a member of the Hartlepool Pipes and Drums band, was joined by growing numbers of onlookers and described their support as incredible.

He added: “It’s the community that’s made this what it has been. It started off just being practice and without the community’s reaction it wouldn’t be anywhere near what it has been.”

Piper Chris Pearson. Picture by FRANK REID

Among those at the battery museum for his last performance was Headland resident Sarah Thacker, whose initial social media post helped spread the word about what he was doing.

Sarah said: “I was calling him ‘the lone piper’ and it seems to have stuck. Now he’s become a local celebrity.

"It’s been really amazing and such a lovely tribute. I think it’s brought the community together.”