Watch as Hartlepool's lone piper plays in tribute to the Queen for the final time just before state funeral
A lone piper who has played every day during the period of national mourning for the Queen reflected on mixed emotions as he made his final appearance.
Pipe Major Chris Pearson has been performing for 10 minutes every day since the Queen's death at locations on the Headland.
For the day of the funeral he played twice at the Heugh Battery Museum watched by a small but appreciative crowd of people.
Reflecting on his final appearance, Chris said: “It’s been an interesting week. It’s mixed emotions for everyone.
"I’m glad it’s happened. It’s nice that it’s the last day but I wish it could carry on after today.
"But it was for the Queen and today is quite rightly the pinnacle.”
Chris, a proud a member of the Hartlepool Pipes and Drums band, was joined by growing numbers of onlookers and described their support as incredible.
He added: “It’s the community that’s made this what it has been. It started off just being practice and without the community’s reaction it wouldn’t be anywhere near what it has been.”
Among those at the battery museum for his last performance was Headland resident Sarah Thacker, whose initial social media post helped spread the word about what he was doing.
Sarah said: “I was calling him ‘the lone piper’ and it seems to have stuck. Now he’s become a local celebrity.
"It’s been really amazing and such a lovely tribute. I think it’s brought the community together.”
Heugh Battery Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “We were just so touched that he thought this was the best and most appropriate place to be today of all days.”