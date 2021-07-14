Hartlepool musician gets ready for first live gig in over a year as restrictions ease

Hartlepool’s Michael Gallagher will be ending Freedom Week in style next week when he takes to the stage at Stockton’s KU venue on Friday, July 23, for his first live performance in over a year.

Michael, who has not been able to perform live since March last year, has said he has missed everything about singing in front of a live audience and promised the gig will be a “special night”.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted on Monday, July 19, putting an end to the one-metre-plus rule and capacity limits at venues and events.

Michael said: “Our last show was March 2020 at Think Tank in Newcastle, which seems like an absolute age ago.

"It feels good that we are literally a week away from getting back on stage after so long. It's going to be a special night playing to a packed out venue after so long away.”

Adding that he’s missed “all” about playing to a crowd, he continued: “Just to be in that environment where people are having a great time whilst I'm playing music with my best mates will be special after so long.

“Now restrictions have been lifted we can hopefully pick up where we left off.”

Following the KU show, Michael will also be playing at Middlesbrough Summer Sessions on Thursday, August 26, and Hartlepool Waterfront Festival on Sunday, August 29, as well as the Gathering Sounds Festival in Stockton in September.

Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House ares of town, has kept busy during lockdown, releasing three singles and announcing a tour.

The 24-year-old artist added: “We'll also be going back to KU on 21st October supporting The Sherlocks.

“On top of all that we of course have the headline tour in December this at Newcastle, London and Manchester so we will be building up towards that.

"We will be releasing a couple more tunes this year as well as getting back in the studio to lay down all of the lockdown material I have written.

"All boding for a very exciting 2022, hopefully.”

Tickets are available at https://linktr.ee/MichaelGallagher_music

