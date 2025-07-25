A Hartlepool musician has enlisted some top support for his first ever solo album.

Max Bianco, from the town, is currently recording his debut album at the Albion Rooms in Margate owned by rock band The Libertines.

It is set to feature a host of top musicians including The Libertine’s and Babyshambles’ singer Pete Doherty who Max has toured with and got to know well in the last couple of years.

Other talented artists lending their support include the likes of Charles Bueller from the Dead Freights, Alex White of Primal Scream, and Tom van Heel who plays keyboards with Paul Weller.

Hartlepool musician Max Bianco (centre) with Pete Doherty who will be appearing on Max's first solo album, and Max's girlfriend Yue Xiong.

Max has previously recorded albums and EPs including as part of Hartlepool group The Jar Family.

For the last couple of years he has been working as a solo artist after relocating south to Cambridge.

He is now living in Camden in London, home to a thriving music scene for generations.

Max said: “This will be my first official solo album. There’s some really cool artists going to be on it.

Max (left) and Tom Van Heel at the Albion Rooms.

"They are guys I have met on the road and are fans of my music who said ‘if ever you need any expertise’ they would be happy to help.

"I put out a kind of call to arms and they jumped. It’s really nice to have musical professionals and really change the songs into something I couldn’t quite imagine.”

Max is delighted to have the support of Pete Doherty after previously supporting The Libertines.

The two recently played together from the Virgin Radio tower in London.

Max added: “I’ve been on tour with him quite a few times. He now sings ‘Hartlepool’ every time he sings Albion live giving the town a shout out.”

“He is going to sing on one of the tracks on the album.”

The as yet untitled 11-track album is being supported by financial backers who believe in Max’s music.

Sound engineer Jason Stafford, who is working on it, has years of experience working with artists such as The Libertines, Jamie-T, Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers) and many more.

The album is due out next March and a vinyl is planned.