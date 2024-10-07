Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool musician is releasing a new record to try to replace a van that was stolen from him.

Singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher, who has been making a name for himself locally and around the country, was devastated when his Fiat Doblo was stolen in Manchester in July.

After encountering problems with the insurance money and no word from the police on its whereabouts, Michael is releasing a new EP to put towards a new vehicle.

Titled Have You Seen This Van? the record features five tracks and a limited vinyl pressing available to pre-order only until Sunday, October 6.

Michael Gallagher and his Fiat Doblo that got stolen.

Michael, 28, said: “I’m just trying to make the best of a bad situation. I used the van take all the equipment and pick up all the lads who I play with.

"Every gig I have played since 2018, that’s what I travelled in.”

He is now relying on friends for lifts of taking the train.

Songs from the new EP have featured on national TV and radio including Radio X, BBC Radio 6 and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

The cover of Michael Gallagher's new EP.

It will be available digitally on streaming platforms from November 22.

Michael has had a busy summer including playing in front of thousands of people at Seaton Carew’s Soundwave Festival in July.

This December he is playing a sold out show at the Hartlepool Supporters Club, but tickets are still available to see him at The Castle Hotel in Manchester on Saturday, December 7.

Have You Seen This Van ? is available to pre-order now from fairsound.com