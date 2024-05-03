Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Hartlepool spoke out to denounce the crimes of Ahmed Alid who murdered Mr Carney after bumping into him in the street and who also tried to stab his housemate Javed Nouri to death in Wharton Terrace last October.

Alid is now facing life in prison when he is sentenced Teesside Crown Court later this month after being found guilty of murder and attempted murder last week.

Muhammad Ali Ahmad, on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Hartlepool's Nasir Mosque, said: “Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with the families of Mr Carney and Mr Nouri.

Muhammad Ahmad outside the Nasir Mosque in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“The actions of Ahmed Alid are completely against the true peaceful teachings of Islam that we have been promoting for over 40 years in Hartlepool.”

He added: “The Holy Prophet of Islam, peace be upon him, has said that if you take a life, it is akin to killing the whole of mankind and if you save a life, it is akin to saving the whole of mankind.”

The shocking crimes of Alid, a Moroccan asylum seeker, were said to be motivated by the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Ahmed Alid, an extreme Muslim, was staying at an asylum seekers hostel in Hartlepool when he murdered Terence Carney and tried to kill his housemate in October 2023.

But Mr Ahmad said: “The killing of Mr Carney or anyone else cannot be justified and such actions can never bring independence to the people of Palestine.

“We believe that if we want to raise our voices for the people of Palestine then it must be done peacefully.

"As Muslims, we strongly condemn the actions of Hamas from 7th October, 2023. There is no justification for killing innocent civilians of Israel and taking them hostage.

"Likewise, the response of Israel has been completely disproportionate."

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Nasir Mosque have organised litter picks and street cleaning days.

Nearly 35,000 civilians are reported to have been killed in Israeli strikes since the Hamas attacks.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is the oldest established Muslim community in Hartlepool and has taken part in numerous community initiatives over 40 years.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic, it has donated more than 26,730 meals in Hartlepool through St Aidan’s Church and The Annex centre in Dyke House.