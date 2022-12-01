Hartlepool nurse who works at hospital with her three daughters retires after 47 years
A nurse from Hartlepool has called it a day after 47 years – but her family legacy on the wards lives on.
Chris Kemp, 63, was given a rousing send off as she retired from the NHS after 13 years at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, where her three daughters still work
Chris, originally from Hartlepool and now living in Hartburn, in Stockton, began her career as a cadet nurse in 1975, earning her qualifications in 1980 and up the role of staff nurse at Hartlepool General Hospital, as it was known at the time.
She was promoted to sister on ward 11 aged just 23 and retired from the University Hospital of North Tees as matron of ward 33.
Most Popular
And her daughters have all followed in her footsteps at the same hospital – bariatric specialist nurse Nicole Thomas, ward matron Alex Higgins and occupational therapist Victoria Kemp.
Chris said: “My role has evolved massively and I still love it. What I enjoyed most is coming to work and keeping staff morale up so I’ll definitely miss the comradery of the team
“I’ll miss the patients as well. I just hope I’ve made a difference and that’s all I can wish for.”
She added: “I’ve just enjoyed being a nurse. I’m proud to be a nurse.”
Chris enjoyed an early retirement party where she was showered with cards, gifts and good luck messages from colleagues.
Head of nursing for collaborative care Fiona McEvoy told Chris: “You are kind and compassionate, you’re really caring and that shows. You’ve been a role model to all of us with your gentle approach and have led the way while keeping everybody calm.
“Your patients are always well-cared for and that’s down to your leadership over the years.
“Caring runs in your family and all your girls will be here at North Tees flying the flag for you.”
Now that Chris is retired, she is looking forward to some well-deserved time off and is looking forward to travelling and spending more time with her granddaughter.
The first destination in her plans is a trip to New York and later visiting London.