Hartlepool Open Jar Festival an 'incredible' success as organisers begin planning 2024 events

Hartlepool’s first tribute festival was a huge success this weekend as 5,000 people joined together to listen to artists paying homage to the likes of Queen, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
A number of popular acts took to the stage at Seaton Reach, in The Front, Seaton Carew, on Saturday, September 9,

Tribute musicians to the Arctic Monkeys, ABBA and Liam Gallagher also appeared with entertainers and a funfair providing additional fun.

Event organiser Joe Franks said: “Our entire team is on cloud nine after the dedication showed at our first ever tribute festival. You came, you sold out our show, you drank our bars dry and made this a memory that will stay with us for a lifetime.”

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.
Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.
The event followed the success earlier this year of Seaton’s Soundwave Festival.

Mr Franks, alongside organisers Neil Winterbottom and Jordan Jefferson, have already begun to plan for next year’s Soundwave Festival and hope it will be even “bigger and better”.

Mr Franks said: “I think there is a lot of anticipation for what we are planning for year two. We have had a lot of feedback from residents saying ‘we can’t believe this has all happened in Hartlepool’.”

The tribute festival only “started as a small idea among friends” after tribute nights at The Open Jar proved popular.

Organisers of The Open Jar Tribute Festival from left, Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson.Organisers of The Open Jar Tribute Festival from left, Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson.
Organisers of The Open Jar Tribute Festival from left, Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson.

But it has since grown into a huge event that could also make a comeback next year.

The tribute festival has brought Hartlepool’s busy summer to a close after the success of the Tall Ships Races, Soundwave Festival – headlined by Bastille – and Clubland By The Sea, which saw tens of thousands of people come together to enjoy what the town had to offer.

Mr Franks said: “We are overwhelmed with the response from everyone who attended. We have worked hard on this show for six months and to see everyone enjoying themselves and dancing away made it all the worthwhile.”

He added: “We are pleased to be a part of what has been an incredible run of events for the town and hope next summer is an even bigger and better schedule of events for the area and local economy.”

