Hartlepool outdoor events space Elephant Rock wins prestigious national awards

These include the national Value Award scooped at the Constructing Excellence Awards 2022 and the Project of the Year and Going the Extra Mile accolades won at the Civil Engineers Contractors Association Awards.

Other awards include the Constructing Excellence North East Value Award and the Institution of Civil Engineers Project of the Year (under £1 million).

Elephant Rock was designed and project managed by Hartlepool Borough Council’s own in-house teams in collaboration with the Council’s culture department. Work on the ground was carried out by Hartlepool based Seymour Civil Engineering as principal contractor.

Council officials, councillors and contractors gathered to celebrate the success of Elephant Rock.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of the Council, said: “To win such an impressive list of awards is fantastic, and this reflects the high quality of the work carried out by our own Council officers and a local contractor.”

Commenting on the national awards, the Council’s Assistant Director of Place Management Kieran Bostock said: “The competition for these awards was really intense, so it is a fantastic achievement for a project delivered right here in Hartlepool to be recognised and really puts the town on the map. Indeed the Institution of Civil Engineers recently listed this scheme as part of their top 9 projects that endorsed productivity in 2022 alongside schemes in London, Belfast and Hong Kong.”

Adam Harker, Managing Director of Seymour Civil Engineering, added: “We are delighted to have delivered the multi-award winning Elephant Rock scheme which has already proven to be a great entertainment space for the people of Hartlepool and brings to life a much-loved community asset. Winning a prestigious national award really puts Hartlepool on the map and showcases what can be delivered regionally. “

Since opening last year, Elephant Rock has hosted a number of events, including the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June, and an exciting programme for 2023 is currently being developed.