The Seaton Carew beauty queen was crowned Top Model England at a dazzling final at the Theatre at Synthonia Suites, in Billingham, last November.

The 20-year-old model is now getting ready to jet off to Egypt at the end of February for the next stage of the contest.

There will be participants from all over the world taking part in an interview, swimwear and evening gown rounds with Aimée saying the production will be “amazing.”

Aimée poses with an England flag, wearing a dress by her sponsor Ali Jane Boutique in Hartlepool /Photo: Craig Devlin

Aimée, who has been preparing with the help of coaches Harriotte Lane and Sarah Lane, said: “I can’t wait. You get to have a roommate from a different country. It’s amazing to learn about other people’s cultures and be among so many different languages. It’s so exciting. It’s like making a friend in every country of the world.

"It’s mainly the experience of getting to say I’ve represented my country and to wear that sash across my chest that says England, it’s just phenomenal, because before this I’ve only represented our local area. It means so much.”

The winner of Top Model of the World will receive a $10,000 prize. Other titles up for grabs at the contest include Miss Globe and individual titles for each continent.

There is a chance for Aimée to make history if she scoops one of the top international titles, as England contestants have previously only won the Miss Europe prize.

Former Northern School of Art student Aimée said: "It would mean the absolute world to me. I think I would go into a state of shock.

"In the competition’s history, we have never won Miss Globe and we have never won Top Model of the World.

"To win on of those titles and be the very first from England, and especially from Hartlepool, I can’t express into words how it would feel. It would feel like the most monumental experience.”

Aimée will represent England at Top Model of the World in March./Photo: Craig Devlin

Top Model of the World will take place in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on March 3.

Aimée is sponsored by Ali Jane Boutique in Hartlepool. If you wish to become a sponsor and help support Aimée on her journey, contact her on [email protected]