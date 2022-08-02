Hartlepool paranormal investigator called to house so 'haunted' that family fled in terror

The occupants of the house contacted Jo Banks, of North East Paranormal Investigations, after a number of incidents, including items seemingly being thrown around of their own accord, children being scratched and doors slamming shut.

And the mum of the family was left terrified after feeling an unexplained chocking sensation in her throat.

Jo visited the house and set up cameras in a back bedroom where she described the atmosphere as extremely charged and gave her goosebumps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paranormal investigator Jo Banks. Picture by FRANK REID

When she rang the mum a week later for an update, things had got so bad the family had fled.

The children suffered unexplained scratches and nightmares, the mother had bruises on her legs, a heavy ashtray shattered in her hands, and a freezer door was mysteriously found open.

A make up bag was also reportedly flung down the staircase from a windowsill.

Jo, who stressed she does not ask for money for such investigations, returned to the house in Acklam, Middlesbrough, with the occupant.

She said sensors on equipment to detect paranormal activity were flashing a lot and making noises as she asked questions.

Jo said: “I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years and do home cases all the time, and I have never ever had a house like this with so much going on.”