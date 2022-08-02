First look inside Summerhill Country Park café as Daisy and Beas reopens the site

Daisy and Beas has brought the café at Summerhill Country Park back to life after taking over the premises there.

It is the second branch of Daisy and Beas after the success of its café in Villier Street.

Daisey and Beas owner Sara Harvey has reopened the cafe at Summerhill Country Park.

Mum-of-two Sara Harvey, 49, who started the business after struggling to find a family-friendly café where parents with young children could go, has said customers can expect “warm and welcoming” atmosphere at Summerhill.

Home-made cakes and scones, as well as fresh coffee are on the menu.

"People can expect a nice, warm, welcoming that they’re used to coming into Daisy and Beas anyway,” said Sara.

She added: "I am really pleased to be able to offer café service up there, because I think it’s needed and really proud to be able to create more jobs for the town.

The café offers home-made cakes.

"I think it’s a really positive thing.”

Daisy and Beas started in September 2017 and is named after Sara’s daughters: Daisy, 9, and Beatrice, 7.

The business employs 12 people in total across its two sites, with the opening of the Summerhill café creating five new jobs.

The opening of the café has created five new jobs.

"When I had Daisy and Bea, they were quite close in age, and if I was meeting other mums to go out for a coffee, it just felt like we either couldn’t all get in the pushchairs, or the food wasn’t suitable, or the people didn’t want to have their coffees with lots of children around because it could be noisy and messy,” said Sara.

She continued: "I wanted a nice café that was comfortable for parents to be able to go into. We have a small play area, so the children can play and parents can meet up, they can chat.

"We make all of our food. We try to keep it healthy.

"It has quite a natural feel to it, a lot of the toys are wooden toys.”

The new café is housed within the Visitor Centre.