Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park have each been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award once again.

The international quality award is managed by Keep Britain Tidy and recognises open spaces that meet the highest possible standards.

Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park have both held Green Flags since 2008.

Ward Jackson Park has retained its Green Flag Award.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community Based Services Committee, praised the parks teams and dedicated volunteers for their work.

He said: “To once again retain our Green Flags is a great achievement which reflects the on-going commitment we have as an authority to provide high quality parks and open spaces for the benefit of residents and visitors.

“We are very proud of our parks and open spaces, and it takes a real team effort involving both Council staff and volunteers to keep them in the best possible condition.

“Indeed, our dedicated volunteers, including Summerhill’s own team and the Friends of Hartlepool’s Wild Green Spaces, deserve a special mention for giving up their time and turning out on a regular basis in all weathers.”

Summerhill has kept its Green Flag Award for another year.

Confirmation that both parks have retained their Green Flags comes as Love Parks Week 2023 kicks off on Friday, July 28 until Sunday, August 6.

The initiative, also run by Keep Britain Tidy, is an annual national campaign to celebrate parks, green spaces and the dedicated workers and volunteers that look after them.

Sarah Scarr, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Head of Service (Heritage and Open Spaces), said: “Our parks and open spaces offer a range of health and well-being opportunities, including keeping fit, having quality fun time with family and friends or simply enjoying a relaxing stroll in beautiful surroundings.

“Why not take the opportunity during Love Parks Week 2023 to discover just what our parks and open spaces have to offer? You won’t be disappointed.

“We also have some great plans to further develop our parks and open spaces for the benefit of residents and visitors so watch this space!”