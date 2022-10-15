The new 750 metre track features 13 different variations and includes elevated sections and different grade cornering to suit cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The new half-a-million-pound facility also includes a permanent cycle clinic which will offer advice, support and use of equipment for bike repair and maintenance.

Wheeling in to perform the opening ceremony was professional cyclist Harry Tanfield, from Great Ayton, in North Yorkshire, who rides for British team Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling and recently competed in the Tour of Britain.

Harry, 27, said: “I was honoured to be asked to come and open this new facility and I’m impressed with what I’ve seen. The surface looks really good and there are some nice technical corners. I’m looking forward to getting out on my bike and giving it a go and hopefully at some point in the future I will get the chance to race here.”

The aim of the development is to promote healthy active lifestyles by providing a safe environment for people to get out on their bikes.

Harry added: “This is an ideal place for children to learn to ride. It’s also a great starting point for adults, as roads can often be quite intimidating when you are first getting into cycling.

Professional cyclist Harry Tanfield at the opening of the new Summerhill Country Park cycle track.

"Cycling is a great way of keeping fit for all generations. Like swimming, it is low impact on your joints. Hopefully this new cycle track will encourage more people to get out on their bikes."

It is a sentiment shared by Hartlepool Borough Council’s participation and strategy manager Dan Garthwaite, who said: “This track is part of our long-term strategy to develop Hartlepool as a cycling town in which people cycle safely and more often.

"Cycling is a sport for all, and a great way to keep fit and improve people’s health. The track is for anyone to use, of all ages and abilities. We’ve also had people with different disabilities using the track.”

Professional cyclist Harry Tanfield trying out the course with some local youngsters.

Half of the £500,000 outlay was funded by Sport England on behalf of British Cycling with rest provided by the council.

Darlington-based company Mark Digger helped to landscape the site for free.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool having a ride around the new cycle track at Summerhill Country Park.

Cycling lessons at the new cycle track.