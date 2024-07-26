Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cancer patient has hailed the support of his dedicated care coordinator saying “she is one of the most important people in my life”.

64-year-old Alan Gray, from Hartlepool, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last autumn.

At first he didn’t think he needed any support. But when tests showed the cancer was aggressive he was introduced to cancer care coordinator Rebecca McKenna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Rebecca helped Alan to get a blue parking badge a unique friendship blossomed and she has gone on to help him in a number of ways.

Alan Gray with his care coordinator Rebecca McKenna.

Alan, a site engineer for Hall Construction, said: “Being a man, when Rebecca first rang I thought, ‘Well, I’m okay, I can deal with this myself’.

“But you can’t. I couldn’t have managed this on my own and as time goes by and things get difficult again and again, Rebecca and I talk – and she always has a solution.

“Now, because of all the things that we’ve talked about, Rebecca has become one of the most important people in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She supports patients at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust from the day of their diagnosis.

Rebecca has helped Alan with benefits advice, his mobility, holistic therapy, and introduced him to the Trust’s Macmillan cancer information centre.

She has also supported him with his employer, and his “amazing” colleagues have gone above and beyond.

Alan, who is looked after by the urology team at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, now raises awareness of prostate cancer speaking in front of small groups and offering one-to-one advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said: “Alan’s been amazing. It’s not always the cancer that’s an issue in people’s lives – it can affect it but there’s other things going on as well.

"Despite the difficult conversations Alan and I have, we have some laughs as well along the way and we’ve built up a little friendship now.

“He really is an inspiration and it’s been a pleasure looking after Alan and supporting him through his journey.”

Alan added: “To anyone who gets a cancer care coordinator, take advantage of every single thing – listen to the advice and don’t just assume that you can manage.