Hartlepool patisserie on a mission to bring Halloween back in town with special decorations

Mrs C’s Patisserie, in Church Street, is usually known as “The Pink Shop” because of its signature pink store front.

But this year, golden skulls, spider webs and pumpkins have taken over the place while ghost-shaped decorations have crept up on the cakes and a “mystery hand” is giving out sweets to complete the shop’s spooky makeover.

Owner Louise Carr has said she hopes the decorations will help bring Halloween back in Hartlepool after coronavirus restrictions last year put celebrations on hold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs C's Patisserie owner Louise Carr has said she want to bring Halloween back to Hartlepool.

Louise, 35, said: "I think the kids couldn’t celebrate Halloween properly last year. I just wanted to make it really special for the children.

"When they come in, I have Halloween colouring sheet for them to do, Halloween puzzles.

"There’s Halloween music playing. Just so it feels special for them, because they all missed out so much last year.

"It’s just a little bit extra for them, because they didn’t get any of that last year.”

Mrs C's Patisserie has been transformed with spooky decorations ahead of Halloween.

A range of activities has been planned as well, with half-term set to become “Halloween Week” ahead of the holiday on Sunday, October 31.

There will be a chance to decorate cupcakes and pancakes in a spooky way and a best dressed competition will be taking place as well at a party on Saturday, October 30.

Louise has said staff will also join in and wear fancy dress.

Spooky decor has taken over Mrs C's Patisserie.

The mother-of-two, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, said: "Everything that you could think of on Halloween will be going on during that week in the shop.”

She added: “All the kids are getting involved. There is no age limit.

"At the end of the day, we missed it all last year.

"Everyone was down in the dumps. I just want to bring Halloween back to Hartlepool this year.”

And Louise has vowed that Christmas decorations will go up in the shop as soon as Halloween is over.

She said: “I’m over the moon with how the Halloween decorations have turned out, but Christmas will be even better.

"All the things we missed in 2020, which was a horrible year, just bring them back this year.”

More information is available on the patisserie’s Facebook page Mrs C’s Patisserie.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.