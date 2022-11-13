Hartlepool pays tribute with commemoration events on Remembrance Sunday 2022

The main service in Hartlepool took place in Victory Square, hosted by Hartlepool Borough Counci, and saw hundreds of people gather and take part in the annual parade and wreath laying.

A parade left the market square and marched to service, which was conducted by Reverend Andrew Craig with those attending including Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool and also the council’s Armed Forces Champion Councillor Brian Cowie, and Deputy Leader of the Council Cllr Mike Young.

A two-minute silence was held at 11am, followed by a march past and salute of the Victory Square war memorial.

The Mayor Councillor Brian Cowie and the civic party makes its way to the Remembrance Day parade Victory Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Cowie said: “We owe so much to the selfless actions of our many local servicemen and women and our emergency services for the dedication and bravery they have shown in making the ultimate sacrifice."

A second service organised by the council was held at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens, conducted by Reverend Steve Edge of St Hilda’s Church and be attended by the Deputy Mayor Cllr Dennis Loynes and Leader of the council Cllr Shane Moore.

Before the service, a parade headed from Church Walk to the war memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.

Hartlepool RNLI crewmembers and station officials pictured before attending Remembrance Day services at Hartlepool and the Headland war memorials. Picture by RNLI/Tom Collins

Wreaths were also laid at Seaton’s memorial on The Green at noon following a service at Holy Trinity Church at 10.30am.

Hartlepool council leader Shane Moore praised the efforts of all involved in the moving events.

He said: “Well done to all of those who came out and made the Rememberance Sunday service at Redheugh Gardens so moving.

“It’s really nice to see so many young people taking part in the parade and service and the numbers increasing year on year. Lest we forget.”

Vetreran Paul Allan with WO2 Terri Wood the parade commander before the Remembrance Day parade Victory Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat volunteers were among those taking part in the town’s commemorations.

Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said "Once again its time to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and remember those who play their part in keeping us safe.

