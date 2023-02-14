Members of Hartlepool Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) Supporters group will join hundreds of fellow campaigners to voice their ongoing concerns in Parliament Square.

The rally on March 8 is taking place on the same day as International Women's Day and coincides with Prime Minister’s Question Time when a greater number of MPs will be present.

WASPI women are fighting for compensation for millions of women born in the 1950s whose finances have been affected by raising the state pension age from 60 to 65.

Members of the Hartlepool Supporters Group.

Last July, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said the Department of Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration from 2004 onwards when it failed to contact 1950s-born women in person to inform them of the changes to their state pension age.

It was the largest case of maladministration that the ombudsman has ever looked into.

Barbara Crossman and Lynne Taylor, coordinators of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters group, said: “WASPI is now waiting for the Ombudsman to conclude the second stage of his investigation to determine if there has been injustice and make any recommendation for remedy.

"To continue to show our frustrations, on Wednesday 8th March, more than 20 ladies from Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group will be travelling to London to meet with many women from all corners of the UK.

"A few are even travelling from abroad to take part in the 1950's Women's fightback rally.”

