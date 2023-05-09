Dora Smith, 88, made her way down to London at the weekend to watch the King’s Coronation, 70 years after she made the same journey to watch the late Queen Elizabeth II receive the crown in 1953.

Dora, who used to own her own hairdressing business called Dora’s, in Lowthian Road, made the trip with her daughter, Tracey Lancaster, granddaughter, Charlotte Lancaster, and Tracey’s friend, Jackie Bonner.

Tracey said: “We had a fantastic weekend. We made the trip because my mum was there for the Queen and we obviously like the royals.”

From left: Tracey Lancaster, Jackie Bonner, Charlotte Lancaster and Dora Smith, enjoying themselves at the King's Coronation in London.

Speaking about her visit to see Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, Dora said: “It was marvellous. A completely different kettle of fish.

"I was at the front and I could see everything. The atmosphere was great on Saturday though I must admit.”

Speaking about the King’s Coronation she said: “There were a lot more people but it was organised better.”

Dora, who was living in Corby, Northamptonshire, in 1953, made her way to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in a taxi at just 18-years-old with her mother and sister.

From left: Dora Smith, Tracey Lancaster, Jackie Bonner and Charlotte Lancaster, all ready for the King's Coronation.

Seventy years later, on Saturday, May 6, and Dora was lucky enough to watch as King Charles III and Queen Camilla made their way to London’s Westminster Abbey in the famous golden carriage.

In typical British fashion, crowds were subject to rain both at the weekend and in 1953, but this however, did not dampen anyone’s mood.

Tracey said: “It was brilliant. It was really nice. We were sat near Trafalgar Square. We were near the protests actually but we were fine, we felt safe. We just booed them occasionally.”

The group wore matching outfits for the special occasion, donning official Coronation t-shirts, red, white and blue flower necklaces and golden crowns fit for the King and Queen.

Dora said: “Everyone talked to us; the Australians, the French, the Americans. They all gathered around us wanting photos with us.”

