Hartlepool pensioner who died after collision with bus is named by police
A pensioner who died after he was involved in a collision with a bus has been named by police.
Pedestrian Thomas Daley, who was from Hartlepool, died following an incident involving a single-decker bus in town on Monday morning.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “Police are now able to name the man who lost his life following a traffic incident involving two pedestrians and a bus on Hartlepool’s Catcote Road on March 21.
“The man, who can now be named as Thomas Daley, aged 83, from Hartlepool, died at the scene.
"Officers have been supporting the man’s family, who ask for privacy at this time.
“Police will prepare a file for the coroner.
“The incident on Catcote Road at 8.15am on March 21 saw two male pedestrians in collision with a single-decker bus.
“The second man involved in the incident, who is aged 54, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
“Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.”
The second man was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment for to his injuries.
Catcote Road was closed between its junctions with Dalkeith Road and Brierton Lane for nearly six hours until it reopened at around 2.20pm.
The operator of the bus involved in the collision, Stagecoach, said in a statement afterwards: "Our first thoughts are with the family of those involved. We will be fully supporting the police with their investigation into the circumstances."