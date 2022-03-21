Man taken to hospital with ‘serious’ head injury after collision in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information and any relevant dash cam footage after a man suffered a serious head injury in a collision with a car.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:46 am

Officers are asking for witnesses and motorists with footage to come forward following the incident in Church Street, in Hartlepool, last weekend.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Friday, March 18, as the man was crossing Church Street near its junction with Whitby Street.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Cleveland Police have said that the man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, where he was kept in for treatment.

The force added in a statement: “We would appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to police - as well as any motorists with dash cam footage of the incident - to contact us using the 101 number. Please quote ref 045181.”

