The mercury topped 19C in Hartlepool on Thursday as the country basked in a mini-heatwave.
The Mail’s photographic editor Frank Reid caught up with these people enjoying the glorious weather at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Hartlepool’s Headland.
1. A day for sun hats
Five-year-old Violet Reid strikes a pose at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on Thursday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Beautiful day to be outdoors
Dan Young by HMS Trincomalee in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tucking in
Tommy Oliphant tries a chip from Verrills on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Taking in the sun
Maureen chose a good day to visit Hartlepool's leading visitor attraction. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
