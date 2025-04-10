Hartlepool's Headland and National Museum of the Royal Navy proved popular as the sun shone on Thursday.Hartlepool's Headland and National Museum of the Royal Navy proved popular as the sun shone on Thursday.
Hartlepool people soak up the sun on the hottest day of the year so far

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 08:29 BST
People have been soaking up the sun on the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury topped 19C in Hartlepool on Thursday as the country basked in a mini-heatwave.

The Mail’s photographic editor Frank Reid caught up with these people enjoying the glorious weather at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Hartlepool’s Headland.

Five-year-old Violet Reid strikes a pose at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on Thursday. Picture by FRANK REID

1. A day for sun hats

Five-year-old Violet Reid strikes a pose at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on Thursday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Dan Young by HMS Trincomalee in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Beautiful day to be outdoors

Dan Young by HMS Trincomalee in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Tommy Oliphant tries a chip from Verrills on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Tucking in

Tommy Oliphant tries a chip from Verrills on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Maureen chose a good day to visit Hartlepool's leading visitor attraction. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Taking in the sun

Maureen chose a good day to visit Hartlepool's leading visitor attraction. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

