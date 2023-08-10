News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool people urged to remain vigilant after jellyfish sightings on Seaton Carew beach

Hartlepool Borough Council is urging people to remain vigilant while visiting the beach at Seaton Carew after a number of jellyfish have been spotted.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST

The local authority has urged people to remain cautious after a spike in the number of people needing medical treatment for jellyfish stings.

Symptoms of a sting include intense pain in the affected area, an itchy rash and sometimes raised circular areas on the skin.

The NHS advises that anyone who has been stung by a jellyfish should rinse the affected area with sea water, remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card, soak the area in very warm water for at least 30 minutes and take painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Help can also be given by on-duty lifeguards or someone with first aid training.

Further information on treatments for jellyfish stings can be found at http://www.nhs.uk/.../jellyfish-and-other-sea-creature.../.

