Hartlepool people urged to remain vigilant after jellyfish sightings on Seaton Carew beach
The local authority has urged people to remain cautious after a spike in the number of people needing medical treatment for jellyfish stings.
Symptoms of a sting include intense pain in the affected area, an itchy rash and sometimes raised circular areas on the skin.
The NHS advises that anyone who has been stung by a jellyfish should rinse the affected area with sea water, remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card, soak the area in very warm water for at least 30 minutes and take painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen.
Help can also be given by on-duty lifeguards or someone with first aid training.
Further information on treatments for jellyfish stings can be found at http://www.nhs.uk/.../jellyfish-and-other-sea-creature.../.