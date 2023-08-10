The local authority has urged people to remain cautious after a spike in the number of people needing medical treatment for jellyfish stings.

Symptoms of a sting include intense pain in the affected area, an itchy rash and sometimes raised circular areas on the skin.

The NHS advises that anyone who has been stung by a jellyfish should rinse the affected area with sea water, remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card, soak the area in very warm water for at least 30 minutes and take painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Help can also be given by on-duty lifeguards or someone with first aid training.