Hartlepool pharmacist encourages others to take on the Great North Run

Dr Lottie Ayres Nicholson completed 2022’s Great North Run to raise money for North Tees and Hartlepool Together, the official fundraising arm of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Taking on 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields, she raised more than £300 for the maternity services department.

Motivated by her son’s birth, Lottie, 39, was keen to give back to those who supported her.

Lottie with her son Rudi.

Lottie said: “Having Rudy six years ago was a tough experience but the team at North Tees and Hartlepool were amazing. To cut a long story short, my birth did not go to our original plan and I ended up in an emergency C-section.

“The team were so calm and comforting. A nurse even held my hand and talked me through the process. I found their birth reflection service extremely helpful for working me through this traumatic experience. They took the time to help me understand why Rudy’s birth happened and helped me to own my story.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the department and the passion that they hold so I chose to undertake Great North Run to raise awareness of the amazing things that they do.”

Lottie previously took part in the Great North Run in 2018 to raise money for a mental health charity after her friend died by suicide.

Running has helped her to process these events and has become a crucial part of her mental and physical wellbeing.

“I would encourage anyone to take part in the Great North Run, the best way to enjoy the magic of the day is to fully immerse yourself in it: eat the ice pops, high five the supporters and breathe in every moment, even the tough ones,” Lottie added.

“The clapping, cheering and energy is indescribable and it really does give you the extra strength to reach the finish line.”

North Tees and Hartlepool Together currently has spaces available for Great North Run 2023.

As well as the University Hospital of Hartlepool, individuals can support the trust’s community services at Peterlee Community Hospital or a specific hospital department.