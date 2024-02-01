Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gemma Summers, from Hartlepool, has been nominated for photographer of the year at the English Wedding Awards 2024 after past clients realised how talented she is.

Gemma decided to quit her job as a pharmacy technician to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming a photographer and has since been making couples’ days that little bit more special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She got her first camera at the age of 12 but did not believe it was an affordable career path so instead pursued a career in pharmaceuticals.

Gemma Summers is nominated for a photographer of the year award at the English Wedding Awards.

It was not until her own wedding in Croatia that she decided it was something she really wanted to do.

She said: “When I got married in Croatia, the photography team I had inspired me to pursue my dreams.

"Just seeing them work with such excitement, skill and love for what they were doing helped me to take that leap into the wedding photography world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I applied to college again and completed my level two photography certificate award and learned so much about how to use a camera properly and to its full extent, and how to create creative and beautiful images.”

Gemma first started her professional photography journey by shooting and organising style shoots alongside other wedding suppliers across the North East and Yorkshire.

She said: “After I had done a few of them I felt I had enough confidence to advertise for a full wedding day photography with myself.

"I booked my first wedding back in 2019 and the rest is history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma continued: “I’m here doing what I love most in the world, capturing images of one of the most special days in a person’s life.

"Capturing those moments, feelings and emotions in an image that you’ll never get back to me, is everything and more.”

Speaking about her favourite part of the job, she said: “I love meeting the couples and getting to know them because you end up becoming their friends.

"You help them with everything.”

She added: “On their wedding day, you are part of their wedding party.”