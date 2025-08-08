Hartlepool Police appeal to trace relatives after death of 44-year-old woman
Police have issued an appeal to trace relatives of a 44-year-old woman following her death.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The Coroner’s Office is appealing for any relatives of the late Shelene Brown, 44 years, of Marlborough Street, in Hartlepool, to get in touch.
“Very sadly Shelene died on 7th August. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
“Relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729350.”
