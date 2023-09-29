News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool Police make series of arrests for violence, robbery and stalking in day of action

Hartlepool Police arrested a number of people during a day of action in a bid to tackle violent crime across the town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Officers carried out the arrests in Hartlepool on Wednesday, September 27, on people wanted for violent crime, burglary, robbery, theft and stalking.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at an address in Kimberley Street on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with a serious assault which left the victim with multiple fractures to the face.

The man was taken into police custody for questioning and later bailed pending further investigation.

Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool.Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Rockpool Close and taken to police custody where he was questioned, then charged with robbery, attempted robbery and theft from an ambulance.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 28.

Officers also attended an address in Appleby Grove in search of a 36-year-old man who was wanted for a stalking offence.

He was later arrested and taken to Middlesbrough Police Station for questioning, before being released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested near Ward Jackson Park on suspicion of burglary but later released from police custody with no further action taken.

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson said: “Wednesday’s operation was intended to proactively target those suspected of violence and theft, reduce crime in the town and to protect our communities.

“These arrests should send a message that every effort will be made to arrest those suspected of harming others or stealing from those living in the town.

"We want to make Hartlepool a safer place to live and protect the most vulnerable.”