Hartlepool Poppy Appeal organisers attend Coronation Concert after special invitation
Hartlepool community champions were in the same place as King Charles III only a day after his coronation after being invited to a star-studded concert.
Poppy Appeal organiser Sian Cameron and Deputy Poppy Appeal organiser Marley Haggan were among the 20,000-strong crowd who watched the Coronation Concert live at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.
They were able to attend the event after receiving a special invitation from the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.
Sian, who has been leading the poppy appeal in Hartlepool since 2010, told the Mail she was “overwhelmed” when she received the invitation.
"Obviously, it was a resounding yes,” said Sian.
"It’s such a once in a lifetime special occasion.
"We do our charity work because it’s something we love and it’s the right thing to do so for Sue to contact and us ask us if we wanted to go to something so special was really, really amazing.”
She added: “We’re both extremely honoured to have been able to represent the Lord Lieutenant and Hartlepool.”
The concert was held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle – the first time ever a concert had been staged on the grounds.
It featured performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Olly Murs and Nicole Scherzinger.
The newly crowned King and Queen joined in the fun, dancing and waving flags, with Prince William and Princess Kate also enjoying the celebrations alongside their children.
Sian has said the concert was “unbelievable” – and she and Marley even managed to get a glimpse of King Charles III.
"We saw him up dancing,” said Sian.
She added: "The light, the drones, it was so well put together. The atmosphere was amazing.
"To be able to stand in front of the King the day after his coronation and sing God Save the King, it’s wonderful.
"Lionel Richie and Take That were fantastic, they had the crowds going. The atmosphere was unreal.”
Sian has been leading the Poppy Appeal in Hartlepool for over a decade after picking up the mantle from her late father Ian Cameron, who sadly died in 2010.
Marley, 20, completed his first at a poppy stall in 2013 aged just 10 and has been helping the Poppy Appeal ever since.