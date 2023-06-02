Lynnfield Primary School, in Grosvenor Street, received a ‘good’ rating in all areas following a visit by the education watchdog in March.

The mark is the second highest of four grades and is one grade higher than the ‘requires improvement’ that they received at its last full inspection in June 2019.

The latest report said: “Lynnfield Primary School has a warm and welcoming ethos, which helps pupils to thrive.

Lynnfield Primary School headteacher, Sue Sharpe, with pupils. From left: Eliza, Eva, Reece and Samra, looking at their Ofsted report.

"Leaders and staff have high expectations for pupils, and there are strong levels of respect between all staff and pupils.

"Pupils understand that everyone is different. Pupils are considerate of each other and of the many cultures that make up the school community.”

Early reading is a “priority” for pupils at Lynnfield across the board, from early years education to year six pupils.

The report also commended governors on their role at the school: “Governors know the school well. They, too, have high aspirations for pupils. They hold leaders to account.

Sue Sharpe, headteacher at Lynnfield Primary School.

"Leaders and governors are mindful of the well-being of staff and take action where needed.”

Lynnfield also prides itself on preparing its pupils for life beyond the school gates.

The report said: “Pupils’ personal development is a key part of school life.

"The personal, social and health education curriculum addresses local issues well and prepares pupils for life in modern Britain.”

Despite its successes however, Ofsted did offer a number of recommendations that could help improve the school.

Ofsted reported how in some subjects, “checks on the implementation of the curriculum are not as robust as they could be” and that there are “some inconsistencies in teaching” which are “not addressed quickly.”

The report also stated: “Despite actions from leaders, some pupils still do not attend school as regularly as they should. Some pupils are falling behind in their learning.

"Leaders must continue to work with pupils and their families to improve attendance more rapidly.”

And in the school’s early years education, Ofsted highlighted that some children are “not developing their communication and language sills as effectively as they could.”