Hartlepool pub boss raises more than £2,500 town for hospice after quitting alcohol for a month

Ian Humbertson, who runs the Nursery Inn, in the town’s Hopps Street, stayed off the drink for 31 days straight throughout the month of October in order to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

Although other members of staff did not join him in the endeavour, a number of charity events, including a showcase evening by students from the Kate Sirs School of Music and a big raffle, were held at the pub during the month to help raise additional money for the hospice.

Ian has said he is “over the moon” after £2,500 were raised in total.

Ian enjoyed his first pint in over a month on Monday, November 1.

He announced the fundraiser’s outcome with a pint in hand at the start of this month with Nursery Inn customers bursting out in applause as he revealed the final sum.

Ian told the Mail: “It went really well. I am absolutely over the moon.”

Ian, 42, who successfully completed Sober October four year ago, has said that his second attempt at it wasn’t difficult at all, despite him having to serve pints and his weekly pool games with his friends presenting a potential challenge.

He said: "It was fine, a walk in the park.”

However, Ian, who had his first drink at around 8pm on Monday, November 1, has said having a pint a month later was “nice”, adding: "It was good.”

Ian decided to raise the money for the town’s Alice House Hospice because “they have had such a rough time with lack of funding as many charities have due to Covid”.

The hospice, which supports people affected by a life limiting illness, received Ian’s donation at the start of the week.

Ian, who grew up in the Park Road area of Hartlepool, said: "I dropped it off on Monday. They were really happy.”

Ian has added that there will be more charity events at the pub in the future.

He said: "We’re always doing bits and bobs throughout the year, so at some point there will be something.”

