Hartlepool pub boss to give up alcohol for a month in October in aid of town hospice

Ian Humbertson, who runs The Nursery Inn in Hartlepool’s Hopps Street, will quit drinking for 31 days to raise funds for Alice House Hospice.

Although other members of staff won’t be joining him, Ian’s efforts will be supported by a number of charity events at the pub to raise additional money for the town hospice.

Confident Ian, 42, successfully attempted Sober October four years ago and has said not drinking for a month is going to be “a walk in the park”.

He said: “Alice House Hospice is such a great charity. They have had such a rough time with lack of funding as many charities have due to Covid, so we’re trying to get a few quid for them.

"We’ve got a couple of charity events and a big raffle as well."

It will kick off with a showcase evening by students from the Kate Sirs School of Music on Saturday, October 2, with more events to follow with raffle winners announced towards the end of the month.

Ian added: "All the ticket monies and all the raffle monies from these events is going into the hospice as well.”

The pub landlord has said serving pints to customers throughout the month won’t tempt him to raise a glass although weekly pool games with his friends could be a challenge.

Ian, who grew up in the Park Road area of Hartlepool, said: "It will be a walk in the park. I don’t drink every day anyway, so I can quite happily serve behind the bar.

"The most challenging thing will be Sunday night when I go for a game of pool with the lads and I won’t be able to have a pint.

He added: "I’m sure I can do 31 days.

"I might have a couple of cheeky pints on 1 November.”

A link to Ian’s fundraiser and updates about the charity events at the pub can be found on the Nursery Inn’s Facebook page.

Charity buckets are also available at the Nursery Inn and Ian has encouraged people to donate directly to Alice House Hospice as well.

