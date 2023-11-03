Hartlepool pub closes down due to rising energy and food costs
The Hope and Anchor, in High Street, Greatham, is calling time on Friday, November 3.
Landlord Kevin Sanderson, 33, opened the pub in November 2019 after it had been closed for around a year and has since turned it into a cosy eating and drinking establishment.
Despite struggling through the pandemic, Kevin and his team continued to serve good food and drinks to their loyal customers.
At the end of last month, however, Kevin decided to close the pub’s doors for good under his stewardship after running at a loss for a number of months due to the rise in energy and food costs.
Kevin, who is also the proud owner of The Spotted Cow, in Elwick, said: “At the time when we made the decision, I was so stressed I knew it was the right decision. I knew I could not keep going.”
He continued: “In part, it’s also because I am not always here.
"Although I have a lot of staff who do a great job, people like to see the owner.
"I spend time speaking to people at The Spotted Cow, they know me, but I do not have that relationship with the village that I do there.”
Chloe Rutherford, 18, who has worked at the Hope and Anchor for two and a half years, said: “I am absolutely gutted.”
Chloe, now a part-time staff member at The Spotted Cow, said: “They are like a second family to me. If it weren’t for this business, I would not be where I am today.”
Customer Beverley Kingsley, 59, a Greatham resident, said: “It’s sad to see them go. They were getting it into a good local eating establishment.”
Speaking to Kevin about the impact his pub’s closure will have on Greatham residents, he said: “The village has lost a lot over the years, so I think they are going to feel it more because they are not going to have the amenities they are used to.”
The Hope and Anchor is open until 8pm today with a search for a new tenant now under way.