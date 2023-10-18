Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fundraising event is taking place on Saturday, October 21, from 10am until 3pm, at The Owton Lodge pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Customers are invited to enjoy breakfast alongside H’Angus, the Hartlepool United club mascot, followed by a number of activities including a penalty football challenge, ukulele class, face painting, quiz, raffle and auctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the pub’s decision to support DS43 Community Defibrillators, Sarah Lowther, general manager at The Owton Lodge, said: “We feel that this would help with the continuous fundraising publicity across Hartlepool as DS43 have installed 51 defibrillators across the town and continue to install many more.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott, stand next to the defibrillator that was installed by DS43 Community Defibrillators.

The pub is also raising funds for the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF), a charity that supports people from across the town.

Sarah, a Hartlepool United fan herself, said: “I’ve known about HUCSF for a lot of years and the fantastic work that they do in the community, offering support for people with their physical and mental well being and creating opportunities for individuals to have access to football and activity.

"They’re amazing with brilliant people involved.”

Collection buckets are going to be available throughout the day and Bill Shurmer has also donated a signed Hartlepool United shirt which will be auctioned off.

Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott hold the framed Hartlepool United shirt that will be raffled off to raise funds during the charity fun day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill and Pam Shurmer are the proud parents of Danny Shurmer – who sadly died aged just 43 from a cardiac arrest – and who have campaigned to install 51 defibrillators throughout the town since his death.

DS43 Community Defibrillator merchandise including pens, headbands, wristbands and bubbles will also be available to buy on the day.

Sarah said: “We look to raise as much money as possible on the day but both HUCSF and DS43 are constantly seeking to raise funds to continue their fantastic work.”