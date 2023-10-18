News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Hartlepool pub hosts fundraiser to raise money for DS43 Community Defibrillators and Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation

One of the town’s pubs is hosting a fundraiser at the weekend to raise money for DS43 Community Defibrillators and the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fundraising event is taking place on Saturday, October 21, from 10am until 3pm, at The Owton Lodge pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Customers are invited to enjoy breakfast alongside H’Angus, the Hartlepool United club mascot, followed by a number of activities including a penalty football challenge, ukulele class, face painting, quiz, raffle and auctions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about the pub’s decision to support DS43 Community Defibrillators, Sarah Lowther, general manager at The Owton Lodge, said: “We feel that this would help with the continuous fundraising publicity across Hartlepool as DS43 have installed 51 defibrillators across the town and continue to install many more.”

Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott, stand next to the defibrillator that was installed by DS43 Community Defibrillators.Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott, stand next to the defibrillator that was installed by DS43 Community Defibrillators.
Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott, stand next to the defibrillator that was installed by DS43 Community Defibrillators.
Most Popular

The pub is also raising funds for the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF), a charity that supports people from across the town.

Sarah, a Hartlepool United fan herself, said: “I’ve known about HUCSF for a lot of years and the fantastic work that they do in the community, offering support for people with their physical and mental well being and creating opportunities for individuals to have access to football and activity.

"They’re amazing with brilliant people involved.”

Collection buckets are going to be available throughout the day and Bill Shurmer has also donated a signed Hartlepool United shirt which will be auctioned off.

Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott hold the framed Hartlepool United shirt that will be raffled off to raise funds during the charity fun day.Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott hold the framed Hartlepool United shirt that will be raffled off to raise funds during the charity fun day.
Sarah Lowther, general manager, and Matt Grocott hold the framed Hartlepool United shirt that will be raffled off to raise funds during the charity fun day.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bill and Pam Shurmer are the proud parents of Danny Shurmer – who sadly died aged just 43 from a cardiac arrest – and who have campaigned to install 51 defibrillators throughout the town since his death.

DS43 Community Defibrillator merchandise including pens, headbands, wristbands and bubbles will also be available to buy on the day.

Sarah said: “We look to raise as much money as possible on the day but both HUCSF and DS43 are constantly seeking to raise funds to continue their fantastic work.”

There is no entry fee to the event but breakfast with H’Angus is a ticketed event, which can be bought on the door, and includes breakfast, a children’s goodie bag, juice and the chance to get photos with H’Angus.

Related topics:Hartlepool