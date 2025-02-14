Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool pub is hosting a charity fundraiser to raise money for the town’s hospice after two of its regulars sadly passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Drunken Duck, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, is holding the event on Saturday, February 15, from 3pm until 10.30pm, in aid of Alice House Hospice.

As the only adult hospice in the Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham area, its range of services make a vital difference to the lives of thousands of families every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will feature live music from RedShift, Ben and Erin and Michael Rice, who took part in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and 2024 series of American Idol.

The Drunken Duck, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, is hosting a charity event on Saturday, February 15, from 3pm until 10.30pm, in aid of Alice House Hospice and in memory of regular punters Chris Blakey and Paul Ferguson.

The owners of The Drunken Duck, Jackie and Mike Obeirne, chose Alice House Hospice in memory of customers Chris Blakey, 63, and Paul Ferguson, 46, who both sadly passed away at the hospice.

Speaking about Chris, who passed away in January, Jackie said: “He was a good sport. He loved to organise trips out for all our customers and myself and my husband.

"He will be missed. We are going to have a corner dedicated to him with a plaque and a photo. Everyone in the bar will miss him so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul spent 23 weeks in Alice House Hospice after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in March 2024.

Jackie said: "He peacefully passed away on 21 December leaving his wife Rebecca and three children.

"He was a lovely man who also loved the Duck.”

There will be a quiz, bingo, tombola and raffle on the day.

Tickets are available to buy from the pub at £5 per person, or on the door for £8.