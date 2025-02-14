Hartlepool pub The Drunken Duck hosts charity fundraiser in memory of regular customers
The Drunken Duck, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, is holding the event on Saturday, February 15, from 3pm until 10.30pm, in aid of Alice House Hospice.
As the only adult hospice in the Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham area, its range of services make a vital difference to the lives of thousands of families every year.
The event will feature live music from RedShift, Ben and Erin and Michael Rice, who took part in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and 2024 series of American Idol.
The owners of The Drunken Duck, Jackie and Mike Obeirne, chose Alice House Hospice in memory of customers Chris Blakey, 63, and Paul Ferguson, 46, who both sadly passed away at the hospice.
Speaking about Chris, who passed away in January, Jackie said: “He was a good sport. He loved to organise trips out for all our customers and myself and my husband.
"He will be missed. We are going to have a corner dedicated to him with a plaque and a photo. Everyone in the bar will miss him so much.”
Paul spent 23 weeks in Alice House Hospice after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in March 2024.
Jackie said: "He peacefully passed away on 21 December leaving his wife Rebecca and three children.
"He was a lovely man who also loved the Duck.”
There will be a quiz, bingo, tombola and raffle on the day.
Tickets are available to buy from the pub at £5 per person, or on the door for £8.
