A popular Hartlepool pub is celebrating Burns Night with a week of special food and drinks offers.

The Ward Jackson, in Church Square, Hartlepool, is celebrating the life and work of Scottish poet Robert Burns by hosting a seven-day food and drink event from Wednesday, January 22, to Tuesday, January 28, to mark Burns Night on January 25.

Customers will be able to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drinks to mark the occasion, including Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties and a Caledonian burger.

The Ward Jackson is also going to be offering a selection of Scottish drinks for customers to enjoy.

This will include Inveralmond Ossian, which is a golden-coloured beer, and a number of Scottish gins, whiskies and beer.

The Ward Jackson’s pub manager, Lindsay Carney, said: “The seven-day celebration is a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drink and to celebrate for longer than just the 25th of January.”