A budding young actress is getting ready to take to the stage as she is cast in the first touring musical of a hit West End show this year.

Twelve-year-old Hartlepool schoolgirl Chizaram Ocheba-Okafor – or Zara to many – has been cast as a young Tina Turner in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which is touring the UK and Ireland from March 26 until next February.

This is the first time the musical has toured nationwide after being a smash hit on the West End for six years running and tells the story of 12 Grammy Award winner Tina Turner as she makes a name for herself.

From Tennessee to the big stage, this show features iconic hit songs from Tina Turner’s life including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High.

Chizaram’s mum, Sylvia Ocheba, said: “She was ecstatic when she found out. So many girls went for the position and to know out of so many kids that you were picked.

"She is 100% committed to the role. She will give it her best.”

She added: “For so long she has loved the Tina Turner musical, ever since the first time she saw it at the West End, and has always said how she wants to play the role of little Tina.”

Chizaram, who attends Hartlepool’s English Martyrs School first got into musical theatre after lockdown when she joined KR Dance Studios, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, at the age of 10.

Sylvia said: “She started dancing and then all of a sudden, we found out she could sing.

"She just loves musical theatre.

"I saw the talent but I did not know how to harness it.”

Kim Ross, owner of KR Dance Studios, said: “I am completely bursting with pride. When we first found out, we were told to keep it a secret until the official casting had been released and it was so hard.

"I am beyond proud of Zara and everything she has achieved at such a young age but this one feels extra special.

"I can't wait to watch her as many times as I can fit in my schedule and I know I'll be crying every time.”

Chizaram will appear as Tina on a rota basis throughout the year.