Hartlepool pupils at Throston Primary School get moving during fitness session with Jump Start Jonny

Pupils at a Hartlepool primary school have been getting in shape after a guest appearance from a fitness star.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Jump Start Jonny delivered a number of fitness sessions at Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, in a bid to get children active.

He aims to help schools and families get fi by delivering fun and energetic sessions both online and in person.

School PE co-ordinator Kay Martin said: "The children are motivated by his energy and catchy songs and routines, from well known ones to his own.”

Throston Primary School pupils keep fit during a session run by global fitness coach and entertainer, Jump Start Jonny.Throston Primary School pupils keep fit during a session run by global fitness coach and entertainer, Jump Start Jonny.
She added: “It is recommended that all children aged five to 18 engage in 60 minutes of physical activity each day, of which 30 minutes should be in school.

"At Throston, we offer this with not only break time activities but also within the school day.

“If children sit too long then they often switch off and therefore their learning becomes impacted.”

