Hartlepool pupils prepared for heat wave after school gets Sun Safe accreditation

Pupils and staff at West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, are now especially aware of the effects of the sun and how to stay safe in the heat after receiving a Sun Safe accreditation earlier in July.

The accreditation is part of the Sun Safe Schools scheme, run by charity Skcin since 2013.

It saw the the designing of a sun protection policy at West View Primary as well as purchasing sun cream for each class in the school.

West View Primary School pupil Charlie McAllister wearing his sun hat.

Pupils also learned a song called Flip Flop Flap as part of activities towards getting the accreditation and the UV level is now displayed every day in each class.

Nursery teacher Laura Wears, who led the process, has said the school has seen more parents sending in hats and sun cream as the school started working towards he accreditation.

Pupils also enjoyed learning about the sun and have been “eager” to share their knowledge.

"It’s about raising awareness and familiarising children and staff with becoming sun safe and the effects of the sun,” said Ms Wears.

West View Primary School TA Melissa Wright sprays sun cream onto pupil Holly Moran.

She continued: "They loved it and our younger children were very enthusiastic especially with all the action as well.

"They’re all very eager and very keen to share their knowledge.

"Now our school council members display a UV level every day in each class and the children know they should be wearing their sun hats, sun cream and not going out in the hot part of the day.”

She added: "There’s been quite an increase in the number of parents that have sent hats in and cream.”

West View Primary School pupil Tilly Richardson holding the school's Sun Safe certificate.

The accreditation has to be renewed each year.

Ms Wears has added that there are hopes to create “permanent shade features”, which will be put in place outside the school in the future.