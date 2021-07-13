Hartlepool pupils proudly wear England kits at school and don’t let Euro final bring their spirits down

Children at Rossmere Primary School, in the town’s Catcote Road, are still proudly sporting England colours following the international side’s penalty heartache on Sunday night.

The youngsters wore England kits, face paint and red and white colours on Monday, July 12, after receiving advance permission from the school.

"Wacky hairstyles” were also allowed for the day.

Thumbs up for England: Rossmere Primary School pupils Charlie Brackstone, Peyton Butler and Gracie Hodgson.

Headteacher Caroline Reed said: "We wanted to show that we were still proud of what was happening.

"After what happened last night, we were still proud of the England team getting to the final and we should still show that pride and show that positivity.”

She added: "It’s about continuing to feel positive and not being disheartened and children have come in still wearing England flags painted on their cheeks and feeling really pleased themselves.”

The school went viral last Friday after offering students a delay 10.30am Monday start on so they could enjoy the historic game the night before and arrive rested and ready to learn on Monday.

England supporter Saxon Barker at Rossmere Primary School.

The generous offer caused a stir online, attracting tens of thousands of shares, with media outlets in Spain and the Netherlands reporting on it as well.

Mrs Reed has said the delayed start has been positive for the children.

She said on Monday afternoon: “It has had a positive effect. Almost all children are in school.

"They all arrived by 10.30am as planned.”

Rossmere Primary School pupils (left to right) Dasiy Dunnett, Libbie-Mae Crannage and Darcie Moore in their England shirts.

Allowing the children to wear England kits regardless of the result has helped keep the spirits high, with children still feeling “quite jolly” on Monday morning.

Mrs Reed continued: “Even though England lost, it’s about being positive that England did very well to get to the final and just because they lost the match doesn’t mean we can stop being proud of that.

"It’s about having that positive outlook and adults demonstrating the fact that even if we’re disappointed we can still pick ourselves up and carry on.”

England lost Sunday’s final with Italy 3-2 on penalties after the two sides finished level at 1-1 after extra-time.

