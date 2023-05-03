Dominic Wheatley is racing in the Mini Challenge UK John Cooper Works Class (JCW) for a second season after moving up to the championship last year.

The racing driver, who is from the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool, has now earned the backing of Go Geothermal, the largest supplier of heat pumps in the UK.

The Newton Aycliffe-based company will be Dominic’s key sponsor as he begins the 2023 season.

Dominic behind the wheel of a Go Geothermal electric car with Go Geothermal director Sean Sowden (left) and Mark Pearson, Go Geothermal business development manager (right).

He said: “Sponsorship plays a vital part in racing at this level of competition, so I am grateful for Go Geothermal’s support during the new season.

“It is nice to have the backing of a local company with sound environmental credentials and having made our pledge as a team to lower our carbon footprint, all in all it represents a great partnership.”

Dominic races for Graves Motorsports, which has pledged to offset the carbon produced from burning the fuel used in its race car, and the private transport used to get to and from the racetracks, by 125% in 2023.

Sean Sowden, director of Go Geothermal, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Dominic as he competes in the Mini Challenge in 2023.

“As a company with its roots in the North-East, we are pleased to be able to give something back in this way, supporting a promising young local driver who is making a name for himself in the racing world.

“We were also drawn to the positive environmental pledge made by Dominic’s team on carbon reduction as this fits nicely with our own business ethos, so it has great strategic value to us as well.”

Dominic started racing in go-karts when he was just 11. His dad, Derek Wheatley, is a former British rally cross champion.

Dominic, who works full time as lead engineer at JDR Cables, moved up to the Mini Challenge JCW Championship after winning the Quaife Mini Challenge Trophy in 2021.

Dominic competing in the first race of the year at Donington last month.

At the first race of the 2023 season, Dominic finished fourth overall and won the Graduate Cup in his class.