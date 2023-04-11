News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool radio presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough celebrates 10 years on air with popular radio DJ Tony Blackburn

BBC Radio Tees presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough celebrated 10 years as the host of his own show at the weekend with a number of special celebrity guests.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Goffy was joined by radio DJ Tony Blackburn on the 10-year anniversary of Goffy at the Weekened on BBC Radio Tees on Sunday.

Special celebrity guests including Alan Shearer, Tim Healy and Denise Welsh also joined in the celebrations for Paul’s popular Sunday afternoon show.

Goffy said: “It was a lovely surprise.”

BBC Radio Tees presenter, Paul 'Goffy' Gough (right) with radio DJ, Tony Blackburn.BBC Radio Tees presenter, Paul 'Goffy' Gough (right) with radio DJ, Tony Blackburn.
BBC Radio Tees presenter, Paul 'Goffy' Gough (right) with radio DJ, Tony Blackburn.
Speaking about his conversation with Tony, he said: “We chatted through his fantastic career and how it was to be opening up Radio 1 on 30 September 1967 and also discussed his pirate days on Radio Caroline and Radio London.”

Tony, who first rose to fame in the 1960s, recorded a series of special jingles to mark Gough’s 10-year anniversary.

Gough said: “I will cherish those and they will always remind me of my ten fantastic years at BBC Radio Tees – it has been the greatest of fun.”

Gough had originally announced he was leaving BBC Radio Tees at the end of his last contract but was offered the opportunity to stay and mark his 10-year anniversary.

He said: “I have left all of my radio jobs through my own choice and that gives me real satisfaction.

"My time at BBC Radio Tees will come to an end soon and I will really miss my fantastic listeners, but you have to be in control of your own career and make the best decisions for yourself.”

