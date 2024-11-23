Hartlepool rail operator Grand Central launches formal bid to run services into the next decade

Rail operator Grand Central’s expansion plans are right on track after it submitted its bid to continue providing services until 2038.

Approval is expected to result in the firm, whose Sunderland-King’s Cross services stop in Hartlepool, investing in new trains to replace its current 24-year-old stock.

Grand Central has submitted its application to the rail regulator, the Office for Rail and Road (ORR), to extend its track access rights in Yorkshire and the North East beyond 2027.

It follows the company’s separate application earlier this year to deliver additional services and to introduce stops at Seaham along its North-East route.

Grand Central, which runs rail services between Sunderland, Hartlepool and London Kings Cross stations, has outlined plans to expand its services and improve its trains.

If successful, subsequent investment would include bi-mode trains to “cut carbon emissions and provide smoother journeys for passengers”.

As well as increasing capacity on the line by 20%, the new trains would also cut carbon emissions and could serve the United Kingdom long into the future as they operate on both electric and non-electric tracks

Paul Hutchings, managing director of parent company Arriva Rail Services, said “we’re proud of the role we play at Grand Central in connecting under-served communities across Yorkshire and the North East, adding: “We want to secure our long-term future in the region, creating the conditions to unlock investment in new trains at no cost to the taxpayer, expanding capacity and enabling us to deliver an even better experience for our passengers and the communities we serve.”

Grand Central started operating services from Hartlepool to London in December 2007 and was bought out by Arriva nearly four years later.

