Hartlepool refugee centre seeking volunteers to share skills after busy start

The Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street, has been working to provide a welcoming environment and first point of contact for refugees, including those who have fled Ukraine, since March.

Volunteers have provided a range of sessions teaching English, cooking, computer skills, business and creativity.

After a busy start, project leaders are now looking for people in the community with other useful skills they could share.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big League CIC representatives outside the Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street (left to right) Sheila Hope, Ian Cawley and refugee support project coordinator Fiona Cook.

Fiona Cook, one of the centre’s project coordinators along with Sheila Hope, said: "Because of the high number of people coming into the centre for support and the great amount of interest we've had in our community learning programmes, we are now hoping to expand our offering and are looking for skilled volunteers who are willing to share their skills with the community to come into the centre and hold regular (weekly or monthly) sessions.

“We'd love to speak to music tutors, clothes makers, art teachers, cooks and any other skilled people that would be willing to share their skills with refugees in our centre.”

The centre supports people who have settled in Hartlepool from countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Kuwait, Kurdistan and Somalia.

It also holds a Ukrainian Refugee and Host Group on Monday evenings that have specifically requested a classic guitar tutor.

The centre recently held an Exhibition in Exile for refugees.

Fiona added: “There are now over 25 amazing host families in Hartlepool providing a home to Ukrainian refugees with more due to arrive with other registered families in coming weeks.

"We are working closely with a number of these families to ensure they too receive the support they need and would love to do more in the way of showing appreciation from the wider community so please share your ideas around how you think we can do this.

“We are currently volunteer-led but hope to be able to secure the project over the long term to ensure the levels of support are sustained and improved."

The Big League CIC took over the lease of the centre in March and are currently funding the building costs.