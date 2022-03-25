The Big League CIC will be hosting the event at the Salaam Community Centre, in St Paul’s Hall on Murray street as the first refugees from Ukraine are set to arrive in Hartlepool on Friday (March 25) or Monday (March 28).

Those who want to contribute to the support of Ukrainian refugees have been encouraged to attend and share their views on how the town could best help people fleeing the conflict.

Representatives from Hartlepool Borough Council, Let's Connect and Volunteer Hartlepool will attend as well.

The consultation will try to find ways on how best to support organisations in the town who welcome refugees from Ukraine. From left to right: Sheila Hope, Ian Cowley and Fiona Cook at the Salaam Community Centre.

Ian Cowley, who manages The Big League, has said the consultation will try to find ways on how best to support organisations in the town who welcome refugees from Ukraine.

He has added that there are hopes this will be the start of a support network for all refugees coming to Hartlepool in the future.

Ian said: “It’s just going to be an open discussion to see what we can do to support people in Ukraine who end up in Hartlepool.

"Leading on from there, we want to build up on that to welcome anybody who comes into the town.”

Ian, who also set up Poolie Time Exchange, continued: "We want to try and create a one stop shop of support for people coming in as refugees. We’re going to start it off with the Ukrainina refugees, but open it up to all refugees.”

The town has come together to support the people of Ukraine since the war started over a month ago.

Landmarks have been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity and a special act of reflection event was also held earlier in March.

Ian has said that quite a few people have already expressed interest in going along to the event.

He added: "The people of Hartlepool always step up.”

The consultation will take place on Monday, March 28, at 6.30pm. No signing up is required to attend.

