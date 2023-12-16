Members of the public gathered at the Redheugh Memorial Gardens, in Cliff Terrace, to commemorate the lives lost during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

More than 100 people lost their lives during the bombardment on December 16, 1914, and is a day the town commemorates every year.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, members of the public were invited to place a small cross bearing the names of the children and service men who died during the bombardment as Wally Stewart, the museum’s longest-serving volunteer, honoured their names.

Hartlepool’s Ceremonial Mayor, Shane Moore, director of the Heugh Battery Museum, Gemma Ptak, and Councillor Brian Cowie, of the Headland and Harbour Ward, were amongst those who laid a wreath in honour of those who lost their lives in 1914.

Speaking in an opening speech at the service, Diane Stephens, manager at the Heugh Battery Museum, said: “The Bombardment of the Hartlepools was a defining moment in our shared history.

"One that tested the mettle of our community and revealed the indomitable spirit that binds us together.