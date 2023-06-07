News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool residents invited to take part in ‘free for all’ art exhibition

A community art exhibition aims to support local artists from all backgrounds and with different abilities.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

The “free for all” display will run throughout June until August at the Hartlepool Framing and Gallery, in the BIS, Whitby Street.

Gallery owner Russell Smith said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone to have their work up on display and for sale if they would like to test the market.

"We’ll be doing lots of promotion to bring in as many visitors as possible. It’s a chance to show the world what you’re capable of.”

Russell Smith, owner of Hartlepool Framing and Gallery, in the BIS, Whitby Street.Russell Smith, owner of Hartlepool Framing and Gallery, in the BIS, Whitby Street.
The exhibition is open to anyone regardless of background, age or ability, with art work being displayed on a two-week rolling rotation.

Russell said: “We’re attracting everything from people who are at school, maybe studying art, and just want to get their artwork out there, through to professional artists who haven’t always had the bottle to walk into a gallery.”

For more information, email [email protected]

Russell Smith working in Hartlepool Framing and Gallery, in the BIS, Whitby Street.Russell Smith working in Hartlepool Framing and Gallery, in the BIS, Whitby Street.
