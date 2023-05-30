The event took place over three days at Cafe One77, in York Road, where 125 exhibits were on show, including five works from artist Dr Samir Abukhalil.

Rotary President Jane Tilly said: “We are grateful for the use of the splendid facilities at Cafe 177, enabling us to raise funds for various local charities.

"The staff there went the extra mile to ensure our work was a success. Paul and Ashley are a credit to their organisation, Hartlepool Families First and the town in general.

Hartlepool's Rotary Club host art show at One77, in York Road.

“We hope to repeat the event in the future.”

Since its foundation in 1923, the club has served the community through various fundraising activities including charity bike rides and supporting Hartlepool’s annual Poppy Appeal.

In the past, the club has raised money for food banks, youth organisations and youth camps, with this year’s charity recipients to be confirmed.

Alan Pearson, treasurer of the Hartlepool Rotary Club, at their fundraising art exhibition, in One77, Hartlepool.