Hartlepool residents warned over scam after cold callers pose as council workers in town street

Hartlepool Trading Standards has asked people not to provide any information to cold callers after a couple of males were reported to be knocking on doors in the Everett Street area, claiming to be calling on behalf of the council.

The men reportedly asked if the householder had received a £150 council tax refund.

In a social media post on Wednesday (April 20), Hartlepool Trading Standards said: “We have had a report regarding a couple of males door-knocking in the Everett Street area wrongly claiming to be calling on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Residents have been warned over a council tax refund scam.

"They are enquiring whether the householder has received a £150 council tax refund.

“Please do not provide any information to the individuals or indeed any suspicious cold callers. We request that you advise any relatives who may not see this Facebook alert to be on their guard.

“If you would like advice regarding a scam please speak to a member of the Trading Standards Team on 01429 523362.”

The warning comes just weeks after Hartlepool residents were cautioned over a telephone scam, in which a “well-spoken lady” requested bank details in order to process a £150 council tax refund.

Hartlepool households are due to receive their £150 council tax rebates as part of a national scheme aimed at easing the impact of soaring energy bills.