Sheesh Mahal, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, is competing in Channel 4's popular TV show Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.
Now in its second season, the show sees local restaurants go head-to-head to host a three-course dinner meal and take home the cash prize of £1,000.
Sheesh Mahal – a restaurant serving Indian cuisine – took part in a number of interviews before securing a place alongside three other restaurants in the area.
Shay Miah, manager of the restaurant, said: “It was a fantastic experience. We did something that we would not usually do.
"We wanted to showcase something else, whether that was a success or not.
"We wanted to stretch our own limits.”
The show is being aired live on Channel 4 on Tuesday, May 14, at 5pm.
Shay is hosting a party at the restaurant on this day so that staff and members of the public can watch the show together.
Speaking about filming, Shay said: “It was fun and hard at the same time.
"The lengths it takes to shoot one video is not justified with what is shown on screen.
"We did 12 or 13 hours of the video shoot. It was crazy.”
Sheesh Mahal is inviting people to come along to the restaurant on May 14 where it will be offering a chef’s surprise platter including a starter, main, rice and naan bread for £10 per person.
Doors open from 4pm. Booking is recommended.
