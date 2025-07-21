Hartlepool RNLI assist injured tanker crew member off coast of Sunderland in early hours call out
The all weather lifeboat John Sharp went to the aid of a crewmember of a chemical tanker anchored off Sunderland who had suffered a serious hand injury after being requested by Humber Coastguard at 12.36am on July 21.
Two Hartlepool RNLI crewmembers boarded the tanker and administered care to the injured crewman who was taken to hospital by helicopter.
Meanwhile, Hartlepool’s inshore lifeboat was also requested to help the local Coastguard team and police with an incident at the Town Wall on the Headland at around 1.15am.
The incident quickly resolved and the lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station at 2am.
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder said: “Our volunteer crewmembers once again responded promptly and professionally in dealing with both incidents this morning.
"Many of the crewmembers will only have a few hours sleep before going to their workplaces today. Their commitment to helping people in trouble at sea is outstanding.”
