Proud day as new Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat is officially named after Archdeacon of Northumberland who restored Bamburgh Castle

It was a family affair as Hartlepool RNLI's new £2.45m lifeboat was officially named at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Shannon Class lifeboat has been funded from the estate of the late John Sharp, an mathematician and investor, who died in 2019.

It has been named in honour of Mr Sharp’s ancestor, Dr John Sharp (1722-1792), who created what was probably the first lifeboat and coastguard station, and in recognition of his work at Bamburgh Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late John Sharp's brother, Anthony, named the lifeboat during a ceremony at Hartlepool Marina on Saturday in front of RNLI officials, invited guests and members of the public.

Anthony Sharp, left, pictured with Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Matt Adams after the naming ceremony.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder said: “This has been a huge day for Hartlepool RNLI as we welcomed the Sharp family to Hartlepool to officially name the Shannon class lifeboat.

“Our volunteer crew members have been training continuously on the boat since it arrived at the Ferry Road lifeboat station back in December and speak very highly of the boat's capabilities at sea and the technology on board.

"On behalf of everyone at Hartlepool RNLI I would like to thank John Sharp for this incredible gesture and I am sure his brother Anthony who named the boat today is just as proud as we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Sharp pours champagne on the deck of the John Sharp to officially name the lifeboat in the ceremony at Hartlepool Marina on Saturday, July 5. Credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

Born in 1722, the eldest of 14 children, John Sharp was Archdeacon of Northumberland and restored Bamburgh Castle.

In 1788 he commissioned an Essex coachbuilder to convert a local fishing boat into an unsinkable boat in order to save lives – some 40 years before the the RNLI was established.

Anthony Sharp, who is from London, poured Champagne on the deck of the John Sharp to officially name the lifeboat.

He said: “It has been a proud day for the Sharp family at Hartlepool today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been delighted to meet the volunteer lifeboat crew and officials and we know that John would have been thrilled in the knowledge that the boat he generously provided will take part in saving lives at sea for many years to come.”

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Matt Adams also said it was “a very special day in the history of Hartlepool RNLI” and the new lifeboat will ensure their mission to save lives at sea continues for many years to come.